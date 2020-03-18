Wanaambia bwanangu aowe mke mwingine sababu sina uwezo wa kuzaa…See what I finally did to save myself.

KDRTV News-“Tangu nioleke sijafanikiwa kupata mtoto na nimetembea Ukambani hadi Mombasa lakini sijafanikiwa kabisa kabisa,” nilisikia Mwajuma mwanamke wa rafiki wangu akilalamika.

Nilipokaribia nilimsalimia na kumpatia namba ya Daktari wa kienyejianaitwa Mugwenu ambaye alianza kumtibu na sasa ameshazaa mtoto wa kiume ako darasa lakwanza .

Mwajuma who got into marriage six years ago has been struggling without success to find a child.

The problems, according to her, caused her husband to give up on her and instead started to concentrate on his job more than their family.

Dejected Mwajuma felt abandoned by the man she loved most for reasons she is not in control of i.e because she has been unable to give birth.

She revealed to me that their initial plan was to have a child in their second year after marriage and that together they even had started shopping for their unborn child immediately she showed signs of pregnancy.

Rare abortion occurred

She opened up to me that she actually conceived but a sudden abortion occurred along the way that led to her losing the child what made her marriage life too difficult.

“Kuna wakati nilishika ball vizuri tukaenda clinic kupima nikapatikana na mtoto msichana lakini muda mfupi mimba ikatoka ndipo bwanangu alikasirika akafikiria mimi nilikuwa nimetoa mimba maksudi,” she recounted the ordeal.

Adding: “I tried to explain myself but he couldn’t take me serious. He nolonger have interest in me and comes home late at night drunk and anytime I try to plead with him to change, he badly dresses me down,” she disclosed.

Hospitals have failed to help

Mwajuma has been forced to stay with the problem for now the fourth year with all hospitals she has visited failing to help solve her barrenness.

All the drugs she has tried to use after hospital prescriptions have also not worked for her case what has made her life in their society difficult.

This childless situation has also made her in-laws to hate her; they nolonger treat her with dignity. In fact, she mentioned to me that some are already advising her husband to get another woman and forget about her.

However, when I had heard this moving story, I encouraged her that many women just like her had similar issues with their marriages but they were solved at once by a traditional doctor.

I gave her the numbers +254740637248 which she called and believe me she (Mwajuma) got another man, married in a jam-packed-colorful wedding and as we speak today, she has another child. Her ex-husband has never believed this story todate.

Email Dr Mugwenu at [email protected].

Website – http://www.mugwenudoctors.com .

Telephone: +254740637248.

To book an appointment or for more information, call Dr. Mugwenu on +254 740 637 248 or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com.

{Sponsored}