12-Year-Old Girl Makes Deputy President William Ruto Cry Again, In Public

(KDRTV) – A young 12-year-old girl from Mombasa, Sheilah Sheldone has moved Deputy President William Ruto to tears after drawing a beautiful portrait of him and presenting it to him personally during his Mombasa trip on Saturday 29th August 2020. Ruto was in Mombasa over the weekend to meet grassroots leaders from the larger Mombasa County including Mvita, Jomvu, Changamwe, Kisauni, Nyali, and Likoni Constituencies.

The meeting took place at Burhani Grounds in Mvita where Sheila strategically availed herself to present the rare gift to the deputy president. Sheilah has a very special talent for drawing beautiful portraits of various dignitaries and popular celebrities. The highlight of her talent was when she drew a picture of popular American comedienne and talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres. Ellen recognized her for her brilliance and encouraged her to continue doing the good work.

Sheila has also met President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House Mombasa thanks to her talent. She had also done his portrait and made it public on her social media account that she wanted to meet him and present the gift face to face.

The reason why William Ruto cried when the youngster presented him his gift was because this one was very special. It was like a prayer for him towards his ambitions of taking over the country’s leadership come 2022. In the portrait, Sheilah drew William Ruto on his knees praying while looking at a Bible.

For those who may not know, William Ruto used to be a pastor sometimes back. He is a very religious man that believes in the power of prayer. That might be the reason why he got emotional when Sheila showed him the beautiful gift.



Finally I have met with Deputy President @WilliamsRuto with my Holly Bible 2022 painting which made him shade tears when I was explaining it to him. Something good is on my way.🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/DDSTXEgOXv — Sheilah Sheldone (@SheilahSheldone) August 29, 2020



