A Tour Inside Raila Odinga’s Famous Opoda Farm in Bondo 

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance leader Raila Odinga is one of the veteran politicians in Kenya and has been in the corridors of politics since 1990’s.

The former prime minister has a number of properties in different parts of the country just like other politicians. His Opoda Farm in his remote hamlet of Bondo, Siaya County, is one of his most popular properties.

The long-serving opposition leader usually goes there to relax and spend time with his family.

In a past interview with Citizen TV Raila was seen checking his farm, which is home to domestic animals and crops, while wearing shorts and gumboots.

At his farm, he is just an average man going about his business with his wife Ida. Staff at the farm attest to his work ethic, noting that the former prime minister is an early riser and frequently inspects his farm.

The Opoda Farm is also of great importance to regional politics in Luo-Nyanza. It functions as a political shrine for candidates in the region. It is also where the region’s most important political choices are made.

The former prime minister has also hosted a lot of elites and notable figures in his Opoda residence, including Yoweri Museveni, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, among many others.

Bondo locals were astonished by the repaving of the roads leading to Opoda earlier this year, maybe in anticipation of a Raila presidency. At the time, residents interpreted this as evidence that Mr. Odinga’s four fruitless attempts to become president were finally paying off.

A number of the Opoda farm’s neighbors were also allegedly contacted regarding a prospective relocation compensation. It is believed that the goal was to create an appropriate security buffer zone should he win the August 9 elections.

Raila however lost his fifth attempt for the presidency to President-elect William Ruto in the August 9 General elections.

Also Read: A step inside ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Ksh 1 Billion Residence in Kisumu [Photos]