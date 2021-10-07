Alai Sheds Light On News That Moses Kuria Was Allegedly Poisoned At A Local Bar

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been admitted to the Karen Hospital for over three weeks now.

Kuria, who has been visited by a string of politicians since his hospitalization, has just confirmed that he underwent surgery late yesterday to clean and treated wounds sustained from burns he got from an electric blanket.

One of the people who visited the ailing politician is controversial blogger Robert Alai.

Following the visit, the blogger took to social media to call out a newspaper that had claimed Kuria was in hospital after being poisoned at a popular bar.

The newspaper had published the rumour saying that Kuria was out making merry and is said to have been poisoned by unknown people.

According to the paper, Kuria the poisoning was a warning from his political rivals who are trying to intimidate him.

“Ok. With this claim, I won’t believe any of the corridors of power rumours again,” said Alai on Twitter after Visiting Kuria on Wednesday.

“I went to visit @HonMoses_Kuria.His ailment is NOT RELATED or even close to poisoning. I am not at liberty to discuss his ailment but not even remotely close to poisoning. Haki watu!.”

Ok. With this claim, I won’t believe any of the corridors of power rumours again. I went to visit @HonMoses_Kuria. His ailment is NOT RELATED or even close to poisoning. I am not at liberty to discuss his ailment but not even remotely close to poisoning. Haki watu! pic.twitter.com/K6VzEZSojE — Robert Alai (Fisherman), HSC (@RobertAlai) October 6, 2021

Kuria revealed that he got the burns while warming up himself with the blanket several weeks ago. He didn’t feel the severe burns for a while and did not get treatment immediately.

“God is merciful. Just came out of the theatre successfully! We praise His Name,” he wrote on his Twitter account moments after the surgery.

An electric blanket is a blanket made from heavy, sturdy material with an internally integrated wiring system that provides warmth and heat through coil wires.

