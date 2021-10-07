Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alai Sheds Light On News That Moses Kuria Was Allegedly Poisoned At A Local Bar

By

Published

Moses Kirua

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been admitted to the Karen Hospital for over three weeks now.

Kuria, who has been visited by a string of politicians since his hospitalization, has just confirmed that he underwent surgery late yesterday to clean and treated wounds sustained from burns he got from an electric blanket.

One of the people who visited the ailing politician is controversial blogger Robert Alai.

Following the visit, the blogger took to social media to call out a newspaper that had claimed Kuria was in hospital after being poisoned at a popular bar.

The newspaper had published the rumour saying that Kuria was out making merry and is said to have been poisoned by unknown people.

According to the paper, Kuria the poisoning was a warning from his political rivals who are trying to intimidate him.

“Ok. With this claim, I won’t believe any of the corridors of power rumours again,” said Alai on Twitter after Visiting Kuria on Wednesday.

“I went to visit @HonMoses_Kuria.His ailment is NOT RELATED or even close to poisoning. I am not at liberty to discuss his ailment but not even remotely close to poisoning. Haki watu!.”

READ ALSO: Rich Nakuru Businessman Kills Wife As Twin Babies Watch, Jumps Off Building In Suicide Attempt

Kuria revealed that he got the burns while warming up himself with the blanket several weeks ago. He didn’t feel the severe burns for a while and did not get treatment immediately.

“God is merciful. Just came out of the theatre successfully! We praise His Name,” he wrote on his Twitter account moments after the surgery.

An electric blanket is a blanket made from heavy, sturdy material with an internally integrated wiring system that provides warmth and heat through coil wires.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019