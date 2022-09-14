Atwoli Pledges to Work With President William Ruto’s Government 

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli has broken silence after President William Ruto was sworn-into office on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday September 14, Atwoli committed to work with the new head of state.

Atwoli also stated that William Ruto’s inaugural speech breathed a sigh of relief to Kenyans. He said that his message of reconciliation came at an opportune time when Kenyans need to be united.

“In his inaugural speech, President Ruto was full of reconciliation and hope and as COTU (K) we associate ourselves with his resolution and assurance of working with all Kenyans from the political divide in building a united and prosperous Kenya,” the COTU boss stated.

“As workers, we support the President’s call for unity and reconciliation as we hope and trust, and call upon other Kenyans of goodwill to have all hands on deck. He added.

Atwoli went on to say that the country needs to move in one direction for the sake of peace and development, and that divisions will do the country no good.

He stated that if animosity and hatred among Kenyans are fueled, Kenyan workers will suffer the most.

“It is important to note that at any given time when Kenyans have failed to move in one direction, a problem has always occurred and those who have suffered the most have been workers, children and women.” he said.

The trade unionist appeared to be publicly endorsing the Kenya Kwanza government. He recently acknowledged that Ruto’s Kenya kwanza alliance had a better campaign strategy than Raila’s Azimio la Umoja.

“We went to sleep thinking that we had won. We were politicking in the old way and people would shout at us and we thought that they were with us. On the other hand, Ruto had the political skills and he outsmarted us,” Atwoli said.

