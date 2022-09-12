Ayub Savula on the Spot Again After Claiming He is not a Deputy Governor but a ‘Co-Governor’

Kakamega deputy governor Ayub Savula has claimed that he will share power equally with Governor Fernades Barasa after being sworn in.

According to the former Lugari MP, the county will be divided into two where Barasa will one side and him the other side.

Savula now wants people to refer to him as Kakamega co-governor.

“Don’t let anyone lie to you that Savula returned to deputyship, we have divided the county government and the government of Kakamega into two. Barasa has taken half and Savula has taken half,” he said in a tweet on Monday morning.

“Constitutionally, Kamagega has ten ministries. Barasa amechukua ministries tano na mimi nimechukua tano. I am not a deputy governor, I am a co-governor.” He says.

Savula’s remarks come just a day after he alleged that he was forced to support Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flag bearer Raila Odinga in the just concluded general elections.

“I have not mentioned it to anyone but today I will go public about it. It is the coercion from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that forced me to support the Azimio coalition. They arrested me together with my two wives at night on fictitious charges,” Ayub said.

Savula went on to add that he is willing to work with President elect William Ruto as he is set to become the 5th president after his swearing in on Tuesday September 13.

Savula joined Azimio during the Bukhungu Stadium declaration in December 2021. The then-Deputy Party Leader of the Amani National Congress stated that he had abandoned the One Kenya Alliance.

“We have two men, Ruto and Raila. I have not defected from ANC, but I have officially decamped to Azimio la Umoja, I denounce my membership from OKA,” he said.

