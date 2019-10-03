Baba Alitoa 1.4m! ODM Members Contribute Millions for Imran’s Campaigns

ODM candidate in the Kibra by-elections, Imran Okoth, received a major financial boost after party members and friends contributed millions of money towards his campaign kitty.

According to ODM’s Director of Elections Junet Mohammed, the function was attended by ODM elected MPs, officials and friends of the party.

Party leader Raila Odinga was the chief guest at the Wednesday evening event and personally donated Ksh 1.4 million.

“ODM top party leadership, Parliamentary Group Members, friends of ODM and well-wishers have this evening held a fundraiser for our candidate Hon. Imran Okoth. As a party, we are confident we will win Kibra decisively.” Junet said through a post on his Twitter handle.

United we stand & divided we fall. It was an evening of joy as the ODM family came 2gether for a noble cause; to raise funds for our candidate for the Kibra seat @ImranOkoth. PL @RailaOdinga led the brigade in making the evening a success. Now back to the ground, we hit it harder

According to Tanga tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi, more than Ksh 11 million was raised. Raila led the way with a personal contribution of Ksh 1.4 million.

Odm fundraiser towards Kibra campaign tonight raises about 11m.@RailaOdinga reportedly contributed Shs. 1.4m Kula pesa ya Baba, pigia Mariga Kura! Let The People Decide!

ODM’s Parliamentary group had agreed on Tuesday that each of them would contribute at least Ksh 50k for Imran as he attempts to succeed his fallen brother Ken Okoth as the next Kibra MP. Ken succumbed to cancer in July this year.

Junet said that they held the fundraiser because their candidate does not have money like the other candidates.

Our candidate does not have the kind of money that is being pumped in Kibra by gamblers and illicit traders. So we are here to ensure his message is not drowned in the cheap politics of voter bribery that is now being introduced in Kibra. He will win. #VoteImran #ForwardTogether

The fundraiser comes as a boost to Imran who is in a tough race against Jubilee’s MacDonald Mariga who is believed to be bankrolled by DP William Ruto.

On Wednesday, a group of Jubilee Youth announced that they will campaign for Imran.

The youth said they snubbed Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga in the spirit of the handshake.

“We will mobilise our people and fellow Jubilee party members to support, vote and protect the votes of ODM’s Imran Okoth. Kibra is safe in his hands and the handshake will remain strong,” said Zack Kinuthia.

Kinuthia said that the group will support President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila in spreading the spirit of the handshake in Kibra and across the country.

