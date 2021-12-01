Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Baba! Baba! Baba! Baba! ODM’s Diehard Supporters Almost Disrupted Raila’s Speech in Nakuru

By

Published

FB IMG 16383364438370449
FB IMG 16383364438370449

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga shocked the head of state president Uhuru Kenyatta after the ODM diehard supporters brimmed the air with pro-baba chants that nearly disrupted the event.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) partner Raila Odinga presided over the conferring event of Nakuru Municipality to join Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu to become a city.

While addressing wild and excited crowd of handshake defenders, the former prime minister Raila Odinga was heroically welcomed with patterns of ululations and Baba chants that rented the air for more than 3 minutes forcing Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyajui to intervene.

“Baba! Baba! Baba! Baba! Raila! Raila! Raila!” Were heard as Raila paused for a moment.

In his corded speech, Raila hyped praises and accolades at Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyajui for initiating tranquility of infrastructure sector to look mouthwatering and attractive to both local and internally tourists.

“And I would like to applaud Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyajui for his dedication in ensuring that the state of Nakuru roads and the entirety of infrastructure in this country is at per to attract both local and International tourists” Raila noted.

He boldly noticed that Nakuru County is the heart of the country’s Agricultural sector that solely feed more than 42 tribes living in the county. He urged Uhuru to allocate more funds into the agricultural sector that will even see the revival of many collapsed industries in the region.

“Nakuru County is the backbone of Agriculture in the country. It feeds more than 42 tribes living within this county. I would like to request H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta to allocate more funds for Agricultural sector so that we can as well revive the collapsed industries within this region. Many industries have turned into warehouses for products from China” Raila said.

What Next for Raila Odinga After Senate Embarrassment?

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019