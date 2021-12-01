Baba! Baba! Baba! Baba! ODM’s Diehard Supporters Almost Disrupted Raila’s Speech in Nakuru

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga shocked the head of state president Uhuru Kenyatta after the ODM diehard supporters brimmed the air with pro-baba chants that nearly disrupted the event.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) partner Raila Odinga presided over the conferring event of Nakuru Municipality to join Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu to become a city.

While addressing wild and excited crowd of handshake defenders, the former prime minister Raila Odinga was heroically welcomed with patterns of ululations and Baba chants that rented the air for more than 3 minutes forcing Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyajui to intervene.

“Baba! Baba! Baba! Baba! Raila! Raila! Raila!” Were heard as Raila paused for a moment.

In his corded speech, Raila hyped praises and accolades at Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyajui for initiating tranquility of infrastructure sector to look mouthwatering and attractive to both local and internally tourists.

“And I would like to applaud Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyajui for his dedication in ensuring that the state of Nakuru roads and the entirety of infrastructure in this country is at per to attract both local and International tourists” Raila noted.

He boldly noticed that Nakuru County is the heart of the country’s Agricultural sector that solely feed more than 42 tribes living in the county. He urged Uhuru to allocate more funds into the agricultural sector that will even see the revival of many collapsed industries in the region.

“Nakuru County is the backbone of Agriculture in the country. It feeds more than 42 tribes living within this county. I would like to request H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta to allocate more funds for Agricultural sector so that we can as well revive the collapsed industries within this region. Many industries have turned into warehouses for products from China” Raila said.