Bahati Cries Foul After His Jubilee Party Nomination Certificate is Recalled

Mathare Parliamentary aspirant Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has cried foul after the ruling Jubilee party recalled his nomination certificate.

Speaking to the media on Monday April 25 at Luke Hotel Nairobi Bahati claimed that Jubilee had recalled the certificate he had been given a few days ago.

He also alleged that he was urged to drop down in favour of current MP Anthony Oluoch.

“I was told to step down after receiving the nomination certificate,” he said.

“It feels like if I’m on the ballot, the seat will not go to the ODM party,” he added.

He claimed that a fraudulent method was used to grant the Jubilee party nomination certificate, despite the fact that the party held free and fair primaries.

“I cannot step down for someone that has used Mathare to better himself. I will not step down for someone that does not understand the needs of my people,” he said.

The parliamentary aspirant stated that while he is a staunch supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio presidential contender Raila Odinga, he feels cheated.Bahati stated that he chose the Jubilee ticket because he trusts in the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He reiterated his commitment to the Azimio la Umoja team, stating that it has a place for young people.

Additionally, he pleaded with the ODM leader to allow him to serve as the people’s voice, stating that the Mathare people continue to live in substandard conditions.

