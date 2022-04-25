Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Bahati Cries Foul After His Jubilee Party Nomination Certificate is Recalled

By

Published

20220425 114556

Mathare Parliamentary aspirant Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has cried foul after the ruling Jubilee party recalled his nomination certificate.

Speaking to the media on Monday April 25 at Luke Hotel Nairobi Bahati claimed that Jubilee had recalled the certificate he had been given a few days ago. 

He also alleged that he was urged to drop down in favour of current MP Anthony Oluoch.

“I was told to step down after receiving the nomination certificate,” he said. 

“It feels like if I’m on the ballot, the seat will not go to the ODM party,” he added. 

He claimed that a fraudulent method was used to grant the Jubilee party nomination certificate, despite the fact that the party held free and fair primaries.

“I cannot step down for someone that has used Mathare to better himself. I will not step down for someone that does not understand the needs of my people,” he said.

20220425 114553

The parliamentary aspirant stated that while he is a staunch supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio presidential contender Raila Odinga, he feels cheated.Bahati stated that he chose the Jubilee ticket because he trusts in the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He reiterated his commitment to the Azimio la Umoja team, stating that it has a place for young people.

Additionally, he pleaded with the ODM leader to allow him to serve as the people’s voice, stating that the Mathare people continue to live in substandard conditions.

Read Also: Ruto Cries Foul, Alleges What is Being Planned Against Him in Mt Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020