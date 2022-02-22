Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Cries Foul, Alleges What is Being Planned Against Him in Mt Kenya

By

Published

zojo2kvyrihu66213d5dccb7f7

Deputy President has revealed that some powerful people who are backing Raila Odinga August 9 presidential bid are trying to create the illusion that the presidential election will be a contest between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While speaking on February 21 in Thimangiri in Meru county, the second in command alleged that there was a plot to set him against his boss Uhuru Kenyatta.

“There are those trying to create the impression that the competition is between me and this group against President Kenyatta. We voted for him in 2013, 2017 and even in the repeat poll. We know the President is retiring in August. The competition is between us and Raila,” Ruto said as quoted by the Standard Newspaper.

Ruto went to tell the ODM leader to stop using the President and instead face him head-on.

“You should come and compete with us and leave the president alone,” DP Ruto stated.

The sentiments by the second in command come at a time when President Kenyatta is expected to tour the Mt Kenya region in a bid to decampaign him and the UDA party in favor of his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

The head of state is also expected to reveal the reason behind his fallout with Mr. Ruto.

