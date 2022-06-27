Bahati- Sifuna Should Not Interfere With Mathare Politics

Once again, singer turned politician Kevin Kioko Bahati has faced a new hurdle in Mathare parliamentary bid. However, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, during a joint delegates meeting of ODM and Jubilee on Monday, endorsed Aluoch as Azimio preferred candidate. Sifuna said that Bahati should step aside. Additionally, sifuna also said that Bahati will be given an alternative seat.

“Zoning was done perfectly even here in Mathare we have agreed that it’s an ODM zone. We only have one candidate in Mathare and that is Anthony Oluoch, this young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk. I will make sure that we find him another position within the Azimio government.”

In response to this, Bahati claimed that Sifuna was given an ODM ticket to vie in 2013 in Kanduyi but failed. Further, Sifuna also lost a senatorial seat in 2017 under the ODM ticket. Bahati said that Sifuna is the secretary general for ODM and that he has no right to interfere with the jubilee party. Additionally, Bahati asked Sifuna to stay away from Mathare politics.

On the other hand, Shebesh also asked Bahati to shelve his ambitions. “We have talked with Bahati several times asking him to work with us in the larger government. Bahati you are not even at the level of Tim Wanyonyi who dropped his bid to be Nairobi governor, ” Shebesh said.