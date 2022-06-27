Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Hana Bahati: Mathare Parliamentary Aspirant Kevin Bahati Asked to Drop His Bid in Favour of ODM’s Antony Oluoch 

By

Published

IMG 20220425102933

Kenyan artist Kevin Kioko Bahati’s parliamentary aspirations have hit another snag after the Azimio la Umoja coalition settled on ODM party’s Antony Oluoch as its preferred candidate in the Mathare Constituency seat. 

Bahati, who was selected by the Jubilee Party to run for the seat, would reportedly abandon his parliamentary ambitions in favor of Oluoch, who was chosen during a combined conference of ODM and Jubilee Party delegates. 

Bahati will not, however, walk away from the Mathare contest empty-handed, according to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, since he will land a lucrative position if Azimio wins the elections on August 9.

“We only have one candidate in Mathare and that is Anthony Oluoch, this young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk. I will make sure that we find him another position within the Azimio government,” he said as quoted by Citizen TV.

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh also urged Bahati to follow in the footsteps of MP Tim Wanyonyi and withdraw from the race. 

“We have talked with Bahati several times asking him to work with us in the larger government. Bahati you are not even at the level of Tim Wanyonyi who dropped his bid to be Nairobi governor,” she said.

Bahati Jubilee 1024x576 1

This is the second time the musician turned politician is being asked to drop his bid in favour of ODM’s candidate. 

Bahati had in April addressed the media while in tears after the Jubilee party revoked his nomination certificate. 

“I have been asked by Jubilee to drop my Mathare MP bid. But I know I’m the best candidate for Mathare. I respect President Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime minister Raila Odinga but please, can you give the youth a chance. Let me vie for this position,” he cried. 

His nomination was however reinstated days later during a press conference at Jubilee headquarters. 

Also Read: Bahati Cries Foul After His Jubilee Party Nomination Certificate is Recalled

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020