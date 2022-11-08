Connect with us

Bobi Wine Warns Kenyans Over Proposal To Remove Presidential Term Limit

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked Kenyans to be keen following a controversial proposal to remove the presidential term limit.

In a statement on his social media platforms, Bobi Wine asked Kenyans to be alert noting that the remarks by the UDA MP are similar to how Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s era bagan.

“Dear Kenyans, be vigilant. Save your country from Musevenism. This may come off as a lone MP making a ridiculous suggestion, but this is how it starts. Exactly how Museveni began schemes to remove term and age limits. Defend your Constitution before it’s too weak to defend you!” he wrote on his official Twitter account. 

His remarks come after Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub revealed that there is a plan to amend the constitution and remove the presidential two-term limit replacing it with an age limit of 75 years. 

“We don’t want to repeat the mistake we did with Mwai Kibaki (former President). We removed him from power before he could finish his programs. Other MPs and I are in discussions. We want Kenyans to discuss the two-term limit…the discussion should be about age limit…if a person gets to 75 years is when he/she should not be allowed to vie…” Yakub said. 

A number of UDA allied politicians have castigated the MP terming his remarks as personal and not the ruling party’s opinion. 

“The Fafi MP’s proposal is well within his right. Kenya is a democracy & freedom of speech and thought is cardinal to it. What we should condemn is a lazy and malicious media outlet which intentionally blurs the line btwn personal positions & those of the member’s party,” Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said. 

Other leaders who have castigated the remarks include former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Dr Miguna Miguna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Also Read: Miguna & Itumbi Oppose Proposed Plan to Extend President William Ruto’s Tenure

