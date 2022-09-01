Chebukati Questioned Why He Rushed to Announce the Presidential Results

Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola has questioned why the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati was in hurry to announce the presidential results despite there being a 24-hour window before his constitutional mandate elapsed.

In the Presidential petition hearing on Thursday, September 1st Justice Lenaola questioned why Wafula Chebukati did not use the extra day to resolve issues with the other four commissioners – vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi.

Justice Lenaola further questioned why Chebukati went on to declare the Presidential winner without announcing results from 27 constituencies.

“I know that the events of August 15 are in our minds but remember that there was an extra day where Mr Chebukati could have declared the result.

“Why did you not wait until that day, reach out to the commissioners – now named the four – try to reach a consensus to address the questions on the 27 Constituencies so that this suspicion would not have been an issue? Is there any other reason why you did not take an advantage of the extra day to do what you have to do?” Justice Lenaola questioned.

His concerns were echoed by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who questioned the responsibilities of the six commissioners and why the four who broke away did so around the time Chebukati planned to reveal the election results.

IEBC lawyer professor Githu Muigai failed to respond to the questions and pleaded for more time for the Ruto and IEBC legal teams to come out with responses to the questions.

CJ Martha Koome agreed to their request and they will respond to the questions on Friday, September 2nd.

“We have agreed to allow you to respond in the morning considering that when you put your minds together you will be faster in the response than if we do it now. We will give you 15 minutes first thing tomorrow morning,” stated Koome.

Also Read: CJ Martha Koome Pokes Holes in William Ruto’s August 9 Win, Asks Chebukati Tough Questions