Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

City Lawyer Warns Judiciary Against President Ruto’s Goodies

By

Published

20220914 203851

Renowned lawyer Danstan Omari has warned the Judiciary to be cautious of President William Ruto’s goodies. 

While Speaking on Thursday September 14 in Thika, Kiambu County the barrister said that William Ruto’s goodies may compromise the Judiciary. 

Omari who was allied to the Azimio ka Umoja movement however thanked President Ruto for his efforts to offer support to the Judiciary.

“We want to congratulate President William Ruto’s move to appoint the six judges. We want to appreciate Ruto’s move to increase funds but if the judiciary plays to bed too much with the executive, are we likely to see a Judiciary that was there under the old Constitution, when it was a department of the Executive?” Omari posed.

The lawyer also expressed concerns that the judiciary would be afraid to issue orders against the same administration if the executive provides everything it asks for. 

“If the Judiciary gets everything that they are asking, will they have the moral capacity to give orders against the government?” he added.

Omari’s statements came moments after the new head of state presided over the swearing in of 6 judges that he appointed on Tuesday evening. 

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta had failed to appoint the 6 judges after the Judiciary service commision (JSC) nominated them.

The 6 are; Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir, George Odunga, Joel Ngugi,Judith Omange and  Evans Makori.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as President, Ruto promised that his administration will increase the annual budget allocation to Judiciary by KSh 3 billion annually for the next five years.

“My administration will scale up the country’s judiciary budget by KSh 3b annually for the next five years to increase the number of small claims courts from 25 to 100 countries,” President William Ruto said.

Also Read: President Ruto Appoints 6 Judges Hours After Being Sworn in 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020