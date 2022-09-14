City Lawyer Warns Judiciary Against President Ruto’s Goodies

Renowned lawyer Danstan Omari has warned the Judiciary to be cautious of President William Ruto’s goodies.

While Speaking on Thursday September 14 in Thika, Kiambu County the barrister said that William Ruto’s goodies may compromise the Judiciary.

Omari who was allied to the Azimio ka Umoja movement however thanked President Ruto for his efforts to offer support to the Judiciary.

“We want to congratulate President William Ruto’s move to appoint the six judges. We want to appreciate Ruto’s move to increase funds but if the judiciary plays to bed too much with the executive, are we likely to see a Judiciary that was there under the old Constitution, when it was a department of the Executive?” Omari posed.

The lawyer also expressed concerns that the judiciary would be afraid to issue orders against the same administration if the executive provides everything it asks for.

“If the Judiciary gets everything that they are asking, will they have the moral capacity to give orders against the government?” he added.

Omari’s statements came moments after the new head of state presided over the swearing in of 6 judges that he appointed on Tuesday evening.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta had failed to appoint the 6 judges after the Judiciary service commision (JSC) nominated them.

The 6 are; Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir, George Odunga, Joel Ngugi,Judith Omange and Evans Makori.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as President, Ruto promised that his administration will increase the annual budget allocation to Judiciary by KSh 3 billion annually for the next five years.

“My administration will scale up the country’s judiciary budget by KSh 3b annually for the next five years to increase the number of small claims courts from 25 to 100 countries,” President William Ruto said.

