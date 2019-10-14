COTU Boss Atwoli Goes Harm on DP Ruto, Accuses Him Of Misleading Luhya Unity

Central Organization and Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has accused the Deputy President William Ruto of misleading Luhya unity and using it to his advantage ahead of 2022 elections.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Ebukwala Seventh Day Adventist Church in Khwisero, he lauded the move by Catholic Bishops to no longer accept huge donations from politicians.

The vocal Cotu boss also blasted DP Ruto after he had earlier made remarks of planning to uniting Luhya leaders politically, saying that the Luhya community had its own leaders who were capable of propagating their issues and addressing them without being represented by anyone.

“The community is not divided as some people want us to believe, if there is division, then it is among few politicians and leaders, not the community,” said Atwoli.

Francis Atwoli: You cannot get a seat here (Kakamega) without my blessings, this time the names I'll read out are the candidates Luhyas will elect. #CotuFundsDrive pic.twitter.com/8l0K2hoTq5 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 13, 2019

Francis Atwoli: In 2014 they (President Kenyatta & DP Ruto) were wearing matching outfits, are they still doing the same? Atwoli's take on corruption, leadership #CotuFundsDrive pic.twitter.com/zwAFYcJbgy — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 13, 2019

READ ALSO: Ruto must listen to Atwoli if he wants to ascend to power come 2022! Atwoli says

Earlier last week, DP Ruto while condoling with the family of former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale after the death of his first wife reached out to Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula over the unsuccessful quest to unite the Luhya nation.

With mourners during the Requiem Mass of Mama Adelaide, wife to Hon. @KBonimtetezi at Malinya grounds, Kakamega County. pic.twitter.com/4jyngoSrao — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 10, 2019

The Cotu boss also dared to name and shame the corrupt church leaders who were involved in politics and embezzlement of funds, saying that DP Ruto was using them to introduce dirty money in churches.

“I want anyone to challenge me on the issue of corruption at Catholic Church because I know of few priests and bishops who took the bribes,” said Atwoli.

READ ALSO: DP Ruto Visits to Western Kenya plot to Win Hearts for 2022 Elections.

Atwoli urged religious leaders to be vigilant in fighting corruption saying that they were the chose people to keep the country sane and save it from moving in the wrong direction.

He later completed his speech with a donation in form of a banker’s cheque.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases