Court Bars EACC From Scrutinizing Sonko`s Wife Property

(KDRTV)-KDRTV has corroborated reports that a Nairobi court has circulated an order stopping Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) from conducting a further exploration on a property belonging to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko`s wife property situated along Matumbo Road

Martha Mutuku, a Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate, on Friday, July 10, ordered that the graft agency should not in any way interfere with a property owned by Primrose Mweu, Sonko`s wife.

Read also: Kenya Records Highest Daily Infections Of COVID-19

Mutuku refuted previous orders authorizing EACC to access Primix Enterprise Limited`s property until an interparty hearing is held on Thursday, July 16.

EACC had grasped an order allowing them to carry out scrutiny on a property that host Sonko`s private office

“The order issued on June 23 including any further implementation or execution of the said order in the interests of justice and fairness is hereby stayed,” reads part of the order

The EACC was also commanded to serve Primix afresh after suspension of the previous court orders.

“That notices dated January 28, 2020, issued by the first respondent to the interested parties are hereby suspended and or stayed. The applicant to serve afresh” ruled Mutuku.

The developments have surfaced barely a week after officers from EACC`s efforts to access the offices proved futile

KDRTV concedes that the suit property`s ownership has been disputed between respondents and Kenya Railways Scheme, with both asserting to be the rightful owners

Primix has affirmed that it bought the parcel labeled 209/6507 from Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme.

Sonko`s wife Mweu argued that the revoked court orders were sought ex parte and illegally permitted EACC to access her private residence and business premises

According to lawyer Harrison Kinyajui who represent the company, the premises were not situated in Upper Hill as shown by EACC and referred to previous orders sought by the agency as malicious

Read also: Raila Leads Kenyans in Mourning Gorgeous Kenyan Doctor Who Succumbed to COVID-19

“The property was valued before a sale transaction was executed and the clients have valuation reports. Failure to stay orders granted to EACC will expose my clients to irreparable damage. They are unconstitutional as they deny my client right to privacy,” Kinyanjui submitted.

Primix also stated that the agreement to lease the property for utilization as office space was initiated in May 22, 2017.