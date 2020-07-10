Kenya Records Highest Daily Infections Of COVID-19

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Friday, June 10, 2020, recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases at 473, inflating the national tally to 9,448.

According to the country`s Health Ministry, the new cases were authenticated after 6,979 cases were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry CS Mutahi Kagwe, the total samples tested by Friday holds at 206,584

The CS who was speaking during the inspection of the Kilifi County`s COVID-19 preparedness to appraise areas of support required, stated that out of the new patients, 324 were male while 149 were female

The young patient was one year old while the oldest patient was 90 years old.

The CS also declared that 76 more patients recovered from the respiratory disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,733

At the time, the CS announced that 8 more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the number of national fatalities to 181.

During the event, Mr. Kagwe led Kenyans in mourning the demise of a Kenyan doctor who is the first medic to succumb to the virus since the outbreak.

The CS also acclaimed the healthcare givers who are in the frontline to help the nation battle the pandemic

Kagwe also exhibited that 42 out of 47 counties have recorded coronavirus case with Nairobi leading with 5,188 infections

“It is a sad day for all of us and we ask God to protect for their families. Let us all pray for our health care workers. On behalf of the nation and the government, I send condolences to the family of the fallen doctor,” Kagwe eulogised.

During the inspection event, the Kilifi governor Amason Kingi hailed his administration for moving with speed to fight coronavirus after it became the first county to record first virus case

“We cannot say that we are adequately prepared but we have improved and worked harder to ensure we protect our residents. We have set up seven isolation centres and ICUs too. We have equipped our dedicated health workers too. However, residents should also support us and protect themselves to ensure that our efforts do not go in vain,” Kingi stated.

However, Kingi noted the move by the President to reopen the country is decisive but very risky since the various infection could escalate, and thus urged Kenyans to adhere to the imposed health guidelines