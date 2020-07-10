Raila Leads Kenyans in Mourning Gorgeous Kenyan Doctor Who Succumbed to COVID-19

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has led Kenyans in eulogizing the first medical practitioner to succumb to COVID-19 in the country.

Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki contracted the virus in the line of duty and did not survive. However, she saved many lives before her time. Dr Lugaliki served as an Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at The Nairobi South Hospital and had been admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital ICU unit.

Raila has said that her death is ‘a reminder of the sacrifices health workers make so that we may live.’ The former Prime Minister called Kenyans to avoid reckless behaviour and contain the virus as a tribute to the departed medic.

My deep condolences to family and colleagues of Doreen Adisa who succumbed to Covid-19 . Her death is a painful reminder of the sacrifices health workers make so that we may live. Our best tribute to Doreen is to avoid reckless behavior to contain the disease. We owe you Doreen. pic.twitter.com/XV3Za3KVrF — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 10, 2020

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe called for a minute of silence during his daily COVID-19 updates on Friday. The CS said he had spoken to her tow families.

“I am saddened to announce that today, we have lost the first doctor to COVID-19,” Kagwe said.

Health Ministry’s Director General Patrick Amoth said the medic’s demise is a reminder that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate in its attack. ‘We’re ALL susceptible to its brutality.’

Today is a sad day for our frontline healthcare workers. We’ve sadly lost one of us, Dr. Adisa Doreen Lugaliki, to #COVID19. This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate in its attack. We’re ALL susceptible to its brutality. Sincere condolences from @MOH_Kenya family pic.twitter.com/X2NmPQxRQX — Dr. Patrick Amoth (@DrPatrickAmoth) July 10, 2020

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) urged the government to protect health workers.

“We reiterate and remind GOK and ALL Private health facilities that the welfare, occupational safety and health of frontline workers is a non-negotiable Minimum,” KMPDU said in a statement.