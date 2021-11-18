Dark Days Awaiting Raila In Mt Kenya? Ruto’s Ally Exposes Dangers Awaiting Kikuyus If They Vote Raila

A battery of Tangatanga allied legislators allied to the second in command DP Ruto have exposed the worst times awaiting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 general election.
Speaking while in company of Deputy President William Ruto, Mithika Linturi (Meru), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) Beatrice Ngatha (Tharaka Nithi), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igambang’ombe), Kareke Mbiuki (Nithi) among other resourceful United Democratic Alliance (UDA) stalwarts, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki who has been pulling streams of speculations to have bid Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation camp goodbye, affirmed that Mt Kenya leaders will not succumb to pressures pilled against them coercing UDA associates to change their political choice and back ODM party leader Raila Odinga.
“We will not be coerced to change our political stands in supporting ODM party leader Raila Odinga, we failed to remain on the path that was meant to uplift millions of Kenyans. What we are seeing today are punitive measures that are killing enterprises. This must be stopped by voting in a progressive leader who understands the lives of underprivileged locals” Kithure Kindiki informed.
Picking up a tag of attacks from where Kithure Kindiki had left, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata intriguingly spelt doom to Raila’s presidency by exposing that Mt Kenya region people will crumble and topple the former premier Raila Odinga’s political ambition in 2022. He incited central people to rally behind Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid citing higher stakes are in the offing awaiting micro, small and medium business enterprises through bottom-up economic impact.
“If you are not with UDA, then you are the part of our country’s problems. Mt Kenya will not regress into its stand to support Deputy President William Ruto. I would also want to urge electorates not to accept to be pinned on regional outfits that breeds ethnicity and division in our country” Kang’ata extensively argued.
