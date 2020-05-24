Jubilee To Punish Senate Committee Leaders Who Voted To Save Kindiki

(KDRTV)-After the ouster of the Senate deputy speaker Kithure Kindiki, the Jubilee party is now going after members who defied party`s orders and voted to save him

The continuing clean-up will be bestowed upon committee leaders and members with intention to reconstitute the Jubilee and to sideline members who are defying the party agenda

KDRTV understands that among the targeted is Sammson Cherargei who is the chairman for Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, who voted to rescue Kindiki from ouster against the party`s will

“On Monday, I will be continuing with my work as a chief whip and that includes to reconstitute committees. There are some senators who defied my orders to support that motion despite having written to each one of them asking them to support the motion,” said Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

Others who are also on the list include Bomet Senator Christopher Langat who is the chairperson for Senate Committee on Education as well as Laikipia Senator Nderitu Kinyua who is the chairperson for Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee

KDRTV has received reports that the Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot, the commissioner to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) is also on the axing board

In the near future, the crackdown is expected to extend to the National Assembly to deal with sympathizers and supporters of the Deputy President William Ruto.

“Even in the National Assembly, those top leaders or committee chairpersons who are not doing that which they are expected to do to ensure the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta is engrained in this country, they are also going to be removed,” said Kang’ata.

The course began by the ouster of Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and majority whip Susan Kihika who have since been axed from their positions

KDRTV understand that the duo reported the matter to the Political Parties Tribunal but the matter was dismissed and thrown back to relevant party dynamics to solve the rift in the Jubilee party