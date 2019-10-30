David Ndii: I Advised Raila not to Jump Into a Sinking Ship, He Refused

Former NASA Coalition Strategist David Ndii has revealed that he tried advising Raila not to join a sinking ship but the former Prime Minister refused his advice.

The sinking ship refers to the March 9, 2018 handshake deal between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta. The handshake gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) whose report is at the centre of a political storm.

Ndii, who is one of the most vocal critics of the Kenyatta family, has on several occasions spoken against the Jubilee government projects especially the SGR.

Dear #Uthamakistan

I said we are over borrowing, you said no pain no gain

I said SGR is not value for money, you said I’m anti-development

I said we prioritize agric productivity, you said stadiums

Now you turn around and demand I give solutions

Sasa. mnataka . nifanye . nini? — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) October 28, 2019

He is one of the few opposition members who are still putting the government on its toes after the handshake. One of his followers asked him to use his closeness to Raila to influence some of the Business decisions that the government is making.

“Use your closeness to Baba to influence the planning and economics policy that can at least halt the free fall,” Joe Ngugi, a netizen asked the Economist.

But Ndii told Joe that it was too late to change the policies of the country because we passed the tipping point one year ago.

“You aren’t hearing me. You didn’t listen when turn around was possible. We passed tipping about a year ago.” Ndii said.

He added that the only thing that can save this country is either a regime change like it is happening in Ethiopia or a revolution like it has happened in Sudan.

On Raila Odinga, the economist said the ODM leader jumped into a sinking ship and must be ready to bear the consequences.

You aren’t hearing me. You did’nt listen when turn around was possible. We passed tipping about a year ago. Now its either Ethiopia (regime change) or Sudan (revolution) scenario. I advised Raila not to jump into sinking ship, he disagreed. Choices. Consequences. https://t.co/C8C35O1o6S — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) October 29, 2019

On the 2022 succession politics, Ndii believes that Deputy President William Ruto is a better candidate than the Kiambu Mafia.

‘IF AND ONLY IF choice is Ruto vs Kiambu mafia, Ruto is the lesser evil,’ he said.

