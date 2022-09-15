Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Hints Plan to Reform the National Police

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted that there will be a radical change on police operations in the coming days.

Speaking on Thursday during the Council of Governors (CoG) conference in Mombasa Mr. Gachagua stated that the new government is aware of how DCI detectives have been harassing governors and government officials in their offices.

“We are aware of the harassment and intimidation that governors undergo through state agencies. The level of extortion by detectives pretending to be fighting graft, whereas they were extorting money. We assure you this is a thing of the past,” the DP said.

He however stated that the directives will not hinder the war on corruption.

“We are not saying we don’t fight graft, but when you embarrass an elected leader in front of his juniors and you go away, how do you expect him to perform the next day?” Gachagua posed.

The former Mathira MP accused the DCI detectives of hindering service delivery in government institutions by harassing state officials.

“We have told DCI to go back to Kiambu road, they have no business in government offices hovering all over and creating a toxic environment. They cannot send a junior police officer to harass an elected governor,” DP Gachagua said.

“You are lucky that the Deputy President is a man who has been harassed. we have agreed with the president, the harassment we went through was probably all God’s doing so that we can never allow anyone else to go through the same,” he added.

The DP asked all governors who were elected in the August 9 general elections to put their political differences aside and work for Kenyans.

DP Gachagua was in the spot in the better part of 2021 over graft charges. The high court in July ruled that the Ksh 202 million which was in question to be handed to the government.

Also Read: