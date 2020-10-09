Deputy President Ruto’s Shocker as Church members demand 8 Million Shillings

KDRTV Kisii -Members of the Seventh Day Church in Nyamira are demanding that the Deputy President honor a pledge he allegedly promised during an Harambee he conducted in 2019.

In a letter which is circulating on social media but has not been verified or authenticated by KDRTV News Desk, the members demand that William Ruto to be honest in his pledges and pay the money without failure.

The alleged money was part of the Kshs. 10 Million the Deputy President pledged when he was a guest of honor at a function he presided to build the Headquarters of the South Kenya Conference located in Kisii town estate called Nyanchwa.

The claimants allege that the Deputy President only donated Kshs.2 Million during the function and the Church leadership has been doing a cat and mouse chase with him to get the 8miilion balance he pledged.