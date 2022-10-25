Details of Musalia Mudavadi’s Meeting With Francis Atwoli

Prime Cabinet Secretary Nominee Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday October 25 met with COTU secretary-general Francis Atwoli at his Mudavadi Center offices in Nairobi.

In a statement on Twitter, Mudavadi revealed that he discussed matters of development and the unity of the Western region with the veteran unionist.

He also hinted that he might work together with the COTU boss with an aim of consolidating the Western region.

“This afternoon COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli paid me a visit. We consulted on matters of development and unity in Western Region. We agreed we have no option as leaders but to consolidate,” the Prime Cabinet Secretary tweeted.

This is the first time the two leaders are seen in public after the August 9, polls.

Atwoli had poked fun at Mudavadi in the run-up to the August 9 general election after he joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

The COTU boss who was supporting Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga stated that Mudavadi had ashamed the Luhya community by supporting Ruto.

“Who told him he’s going to be President? Befriending Ruto is not the key to Presidency. He has ashamed the Luhyas by allowing Ruto to fund his NDC,” Atwoli said at the time.

The former ANC leader also criticized Atwoli for his management of COTU.

“COTU will not be a clownish cowboy club that labours for a few individuals. Under my watch, the labour movement is going to regain its sense of purpose and respectability as the middle house between employers and their employees” Mudavadi said.

However, Francis Atwoli vowed to work with William Ruto after he was declared President on August 15.

“Our father is William Ruto, we must accept and have the country move forward. The president-elect also walked with Luhya leaders including Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula and Ababu Namwamba,” said Atwoli on September 9.

