Devolution Ministry Staff Ordered To Self-isolate After 18 Colleagues Contract Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-State Department for Devolution has instructed all staff to self-isolate for two weeks after 18 colleagues tested positive for COVID-19

In an internal memo, Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli said that the 18 infections were confirmed after 128 samples were tested

Read also: Germany Reopens Schools Amid Coronavirus Fears

“Following the mass testing for COVID-19 that was done on July 23, 2020, it has come to our attention that 18 officers tested positive for the disease out of 128 samples,” said the PS. “The purpose of this memo is to request you to inform all officers working in your departments to isolate themselves for the next two weeks from 3rd to 16th August, 2020.”

Thus, Sunkuli said that the staff will be obligated to return to work on August 17, after which another round of mass testing will be done

Read also: Face-Off Looms Senate Set To Debate Over Revenue Sharing Formula Again