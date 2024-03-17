DP Gachagua Reads Riot Act On Rift Valley Leaders Over Supremacy Battles

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday March 17 read the riot act to Rift Valley leaders asking them to stop the incessant wrangling and focus on service to the people.

Speaking during a Church Service at Kapsabet AIC where he witnessed the installation of new Bishop Moses Serem and Assistant Bishop James Mosonik, the Deputy President said it was shameful and disdainful for leaders to make President William Ruto a laughing stock as they publicly fight for supremacy in the region in the presence of the Head of State.

The DP said it was no longer acceptable for leaders from the region to engage in disrespectful exchanges in front of the President.

“This infighting in the President’s backyard is very shameful. The people of the Rift Valley must not take the Presidency for granted. If the President has come to your county, he must be totally respected,” said Gachagua.

He said the wrangles that saw ferrying of goons to development meetings addressed by the President in Kericho and Bomet recently had gotten out of hand and must be stopped immediately.

“The President’s meetings cannot be chaotic like we saw in Kericho and Bomet. We must be careful with the way we handle the Presidency. The only way to show the other people you appreciate their support is to respect the President,” he warned.

Gachagua fired a warning to those that will continue with the misbehaviours saying they will not be tolerated.

“I will not associate with anyone from this region who disrespects the President. Be it a governor, senator, MP or anybody from this region. We want total respect for the President,” he emphasized.

The Deputy President said the President had gained lots of respect and adoration globally because of his admirable leadership style adding that he would not allow local politicians to taint his name.

“The President has gained lots of respect globally. He has been invited by the United States President (Joe Biden) for a State Visit in May because everyone is appreciating his leadership skills. It cannot be at his home where some people are disrespecting him,” he said.

To stop similar happenings in the future, the DP promised to summon the leaders for a meeting to thrash out their issues and find solutions.

“What we saw yesterday and the day before should never again be seen in this region. I am going to call all the leaders from the counties here in North and South Rift to explain to me what the problem is and why they are eager to embarrass our President,” Gachagua added.

Also Read: Ruto CS Heckled By Mourners Over Cost Of Living