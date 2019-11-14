DP Ruto Attacks Raila, Says He`s Destroying Uhuru`s Jubilee

The Deputy President William Ruto has in his new Twitter post hit the Orange Democratic (ODM) Partly chief Raila Odinga.

Reacting to a post in one of the daily papers, the ostensibly frantic DP wrote a post that is undeviatingly targeting Raila Odinga.

In the indirect post, the DP associated the NASA leader with sabotage, destruction of political parties, election violence and the one who never accept defeat.

Read also: Blow for Ruto as Uhuru Meets Mt Kenya Leaders Ahead of BBI Report

However, Ruto said that they will stand together with President Uhuru Kenyatta rise against the like of Raila Odinga

“Waheshimiwa, the real SABOTEUR is your master the people’s conman who uses deceit to divide/destroy parties even UHURU’s Jubilee;the master of chaos who factors violence in election equations;the one who never accepts defeat. We’ll stand with UHURU&Jubilee against such dictators,” wrote the DP. Waheshimiwa, the real SABOTEUR is your master the people's conman who uses deceit to divide/destroy parties even UHURU's Jubilee;the master of chaos who factors violence in election equations;the one who never accepts defeat. We'll stand with UHURU&Jubilee against such dictators. pic.twitter.com/H8D0rv6IQy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 14, 2019

This came in the midst of allegation that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are not in good terms.

Read also: DP Ruto Says ODM Won in Kibra By-election After Raila Unleashed Militia

Deputy William Ruto has been against the peace deal termed Building Bridges (BBI) between President Uhuru and ODM`s Raila Odinga.