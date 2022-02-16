Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Ruto on the Spot Over DRC Cow Remarks as Senator Threatens to take Action

By

Published

20220128 221924

Photo of DP Wiliam Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi during a rally in Bungoma. Image courtesy.

Deputy President William Ruto has generated wrath from the Democratic Republic of Congo, after his recent remarks that implied DR Congo has no cows.

Congolese Senator Francine Muyumba Nkanga on Tuesday, February 15, took to her Twitter handles to castigate William Ruto’s remarks.

She asked the Deputy President to apologize terming the sentiments as undiplomatic.

“Mr. Vice President William Ruto, this is really unacceptable, with all due respect there is a need to withdraw this statement If DRC did not have a single cow how could Kenya sign economic deals with DRC, Equity Bank is currently making money in Congo, this is an insult,” she tweeted.

Ruto Muyumba Congo 1170x614 1

She went on to say that, the DP who is aiming to run for the highest office needs to be diplomatically conscient to strengthen economic ties with regional neighbors.

“We are friends to Kenya, a candidate running for the highest office of the Country William Ruto need to be diplomatically conscience as KENYA need to strengthen economic ties in the region for Kenya’s internal Economic growth. Kenya Airway is now flying in some of our big cities.” Muyumba stated.

Also Read

The DRC senator further threatened to take action on Kenya by tabling the matter on the floor of the Congolese parliament.

“As we wait for our Government to act we are ready to take parliamentary action,” she noted.

The Kenyan second in command had on Monday, February 14 alluded that there is a milk market in Congo as they do not have enough cows.

“Tuko na Soko kuanzia hapa DRC, Hawa watu wako 90 million na hawana hata ng’ombe moja.”he said.

DP Ruto regrets for striking too early

The office of the Deputy President is yet to respond to the matter.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019