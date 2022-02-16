DP Ruto on the Spot Over DRC Cow Remarks as Senator Threatens to take Action

Deputy President William Ruto has generated wrath from the Democratic Republic of Congo, after his recent remarks that implied DR Congo has no cows.

Congolese Senator Francine Muyumba Nkanga on Tuesday, February 15, took to her Twitter handles to castigate William Ruto’s remarks.

She asked the Deputy President to apologize terming the sentiments as undiplomatic.

“Mr. Vice President William Ruto, this is really unacceptable, with all due respect there is a need to withdraw this statement If DRC did not have a single cow how could Kenya sign economic deals with DRC, Equity Bank is currently making money in Congo, this is an insult,” she tweeted.

She went on to say that, the DP who is aiming to run for the highest office needs to be diplomatically conscient to strengthen economic ties with regional neighbors.

“We are friends to Kenya, a candidate running for the highest office of the Country William Ruto need to be diplomatically conscience as KENYA need to strengthen economic ties in the region for Kenya’s internal Economic growth. Kenya Airway is now flying in some of our big cities.” Muyumba stated.

Also Read







The DRC senator further threatened to take action on Kenya by tabling the matter on the floor of the Congolese parliament.

“As we wait for our Government to act we are ready to take parliamentary action,” she noted.

The Kenyan second in command had on Monday, February 14 alluded that there is a milk market in Congo as they do not have enough cows.

“Tuko na Soko kuanzia hapa DRC, Hawa watu wako 90 million na hawana hata ng’ombe moja.”he said.

The office of the Deputy President is yet to respond to the matter.