DP Ruto Says He Made Uhuru, Raila What They Are

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William claims that he was the man behind ODMS Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political success.

The Deputy President speaking at Funyula stadium in Busia county on Friday, March 13, said that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga could not have held high-profile offices without his support.

The DP claimed that he made Uhuru president after they formed Jubilee Alliance in 2013 and got him many votes from Ritt Valley.

READ ALSO: William Ruto’s Controversial Tweets During Uhuru’s Address

“Uhuru became president while I his deputy. I again supported him in 2017. Even after the Supreme Court nullified his victory, we won in the repeat presidential contest,” he said

He also reminded the residents of his efforts to make Raila Odinga become the Prime Minister.

KDRTV understands that William Ruto ditched KANU for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. He supported Raila for the presidency in 2007, while the Premier claimed that former President Mwai Kibaki stole elections.

Thus, Deputy William Ruto asked Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to return the favor by supporting his bid to the statehouse.

“It should not turn out that I was only a very good person when I supported them to get those positions in government. I know they erecting roadblocks on my way, but they should know that I am prepared,” he said

The DP also expressed his worries on why the two leaders were not happy about his 2022 political ambition and even citing the public against him.

“When my turn comes and the hustlers’ turn comes, they incite the public against me. I want them to appreciate the support I gave them,” he added.

KDRTV understands that Rutos path to the statehouse in 2022 is rocky after he fallout out with the top leadership of the Jubilee Party, and thus, chances are limited he would be the flag bearer of the outfit.

READ ALSO: Battle Lines Drawn as Ruto Takes on Uhuru in Juja Ward

Again, there is also speculation that the BBI deal between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga would see the head of state supporting Raila in 2022.

Again, rumors emerged that some top government officials were preparing the smooth way to State House for the Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.