DP Ruto Still Ahead Of Raila in Latest Opinion Poll

According to the most recent opinion poll conducted by the Radio Africa Group, Deputy President William Ruto is still maintaining his lead in the presidential campaign ahead of the August polls.

According to the polls 46. 1 percent of registered voters say they would vote for William Ruto, while 35. 1 percent say they will vote for Raila Odinga.

William Ruto’s lead is insufficient at this point for him to win the first round with a simple majority (50 percent plus one vote).

In a November poll that was conducted by the same media house, 45. 6 percent of people would vote for Ruto, while 28. 6 percent would vote for Raila.

In another poll that was carried in July, 42. 7 percent of respondents said they would vote for Ruto, while 14. 2 percent said they would vote for Raila.

The regional breakdown of presidential candidate support shows how critical it is for DP William Ruto to maintain his current lead in the Mt Kenya region.

The second in command currently has 59. 8% support in Central Kenya, which is more than any other region of the country, including the Rift Valley, where he has 55. 7 percent support in North Rift and 59. 4% in South Rift. Ruto’s support is lowest in Nyanza, where he has only 21. 1 percent of the vote.

Raila is the most popular in Nyanza, where he has 66. 1 percent of the vote. His next best regions are Coast (42. 3%) and Western (40. 2%), respectively, compared to 38. 7% and 40. 1 percent for Ruto in those same regions.

Raila has the lowest support in Central, with 25. 1 percent, and Upper Eastern, with 25. 6 percent, compared to Ruto’s 55. 8%.

Ruto has 44. 8 percent support in Nairobi, while Raila has 35. 7 percent. Raila has 26. 9% and 22. 9 percent support in the South Rift and North Rift, respectively.

Raila will have to cut Ruto’s lead where it is biggest, notably in the Central, Rift Valley, and Upper Eastern regions, if he is to overcome him.