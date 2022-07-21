Connect with us

DP Ruto Threatens To  Move to Court Over Nyayo Stadium Standoff

RUTO RAILA SPLIT 1

Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, who doubles up as the campaign director for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is now prepared to file a lawsuit to overturn a government order that prevents the group from organizing a public rally at Nyayo Stadium on August 6, 2022.

In a letter to DP Ruto’s camp on Thursday, Sports Kenya, the organization in charge of managing Kenya’s sporting facilities, claimed that the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance had already reserved the venue.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday at DP Ruto’s Westlands Command Centre, Nanok opposed Sports Kenya’s decision, arguing that Kenya Kwanza had already engaged into a legal contract with the organization by reserving the venues and paying for them.

“We have booked and are preparing for our last major rally on August 6, at Nyayo Stadium. This venue was booked on July 9, we signed a contract with the authority responsible for the stadium on July 12, and also received receipt of the payment on the same day. When we did this, no other political party had booked the grounds,” said Nanok.

“Let’s not fight for a venue, you let those that arrived first use the venue, yourself focus elsewhere. We are prepared to challenge the Ministry of Sports legally on that because we have a signed contact which has not been cancelled.” He added. 

Nanok also challenged Azimio to present proof that the group had truly reserved the venue before Kenya Kwanza.

“We want Azimio to show proof of when they booked the stadium because they don’t have that proof. We want them to show the receipts; we are ready to share with you the details of the bookings we have done, the payments we have done, contracts that have been provided and we are ready to proceed with the arrangement we had intended,” said Nanok.

Also Read: Inside DP Ruto’s Customized 6 wheeled truck Worth Ksh 10 Million (Photos)

