DP Ruto`s Bodyguards Found at Sudi`s Home Transferred To Bondo, Homa Bay, Mandera

KDRTV has established three presidential escort officers attached to Deputy President William Ruto have been transferred to Bondo, Homa Bay, and Mandera after they were found at the Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi`s home.

The officers who include Chief Inspector Amos Ekiru and Constables Issack Dida and Simon Siengo we present at Sudi s home on September 11 when the police stormed the MP s premises to arrest him over allegations of hate speech and incitement.

Mr. Ekiru was transferred to Bondo, Dida was transferred to Mandera while Siengo was taken to Homa Bay.

According to reports, the three officers had escorted Deputy Presient William Ruto to the Sugoi home before they later went to Sudi`s home.

It is said that the officers were present on Sudi s home while armed during the same day the police carried out their raid at the lawmaker s home.

Upon enquiries about what they were doing there, they failed to give substacial reason why they were at the MP`s home.

The three had been grilled before they were transferred to their new stations

