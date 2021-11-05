DP Ruto’s Son Badly Attacks Uhuru, Raila and OKA, Predicts What Will Happen in 2022

Deputy President William Ruto’s son Nick Ruto has turned out gun gazing and fired attacking missiles at the head of state president Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) heads (Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Wetangula, Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo).

Taking it to his verified Facebook page, Deputy President William Ruto’s son indirectly revealed that president Uhuru Kenyatta needed tightly dubbed his deputy William Ruto in Jubilee party to heighten his movement and pull a major political force that faced off the famous 2017 NASA coalition.

Nick noted that Uhuru has technically forgotten the struggles and efforts Deputy President William Ruto imputed into Jubilee strategies to ensure that he (President Uhuru Kenyatta) takes over the presidency from the former president Mwai Kibaki in 2013.

He blamed Uhuru for heavily pushing for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper party, KANU party, Ford Kenya party, Jubilee and UDP re-union to intensify the stronger DP Ruto’s opponents.

However, he also breathed hope for DP Ruto’s Presidency by affirming that he will marshal out the aforesaid planned coalition to ascend to the country’s top seat in 2022.

“He (Uhuru) needed one man (Ruto) to beat 5 principals. But today, he is desperately organizing 6 principals to defeat the same one man, Ruto. The one man wi mercilessly beat them in the ballot. Some struggles are too hard” Nick Ruto wrote.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party hinted at kicking Deputy President William Ruto and his allied Tangatanga MPs from Jubilee party for allegedly turning the attacking guns at the party’s leadership team.

The hustler nation battalions have stayed unbothered following Jubilee’s threat to excommunicate them from the party.

They informed that they moved out of Jubilee camp long time ago and scaled a new home (United Democratic Alliance) UDA where they have been pressing hard the button of bottom-up economy.