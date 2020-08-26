DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado, His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73m Fraud

(KDRTV)-Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Has has reserved the arrest of Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his four children among alongside others over embezzlement of over Ksh. 733 public funds

In a press release on Tuesday, DPP Haji noted that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) initiated probe over intelligence reports on assertions of gross misappropriation of public funds by the Migori governor

Read also: 30 Witnesses Lined Up To Testify Against Governor Obado In Sharon Otieno Murder

The DPP declared that after reviewing documents from EACC files, he remarked that the Governor received a total of Ksh. 73, 474, 376.90 indirectly through his children from companies trading with the Migori county Government between the financial years 2013/2014 and 2016/2017

KDRTV understands that ksh. 38, 949, 376.90 was sent to accounts Obado`s children namely; Dan Okoth, Susan Scarlet Okoth, and Jerry Zachary Okoth.

According to the DPP, the money was used to cater for children`s school fees, upkeep, maintenance, and medical bills in Australia, Scotland and the United Kingdom while some were also traced to have bought motor vehicles of make, Toyota Land Cruiser V8

The trail further revealed that Ksh.34,525,000 was utilized to purchase a house in Loresho Ridge whose beneficial owner is Everlyne Adhiambo Zachary, the Governor`s other daughter

The business entities which trade with the Migori county government are Misoft Company Limited, Tarchdog Printers, De1track ICT services, Seletrack Consultants, Mactebac Contractors, Joyush Business, Swyfcon Engineering, Atinus Services, Kajulu business, Victorious investment, Dolphus Softwares, Dankey Press, and Pesulus Services.

Read also: Homa Bay Teacher Kills Class 8 Pupil With Her Baby After Impregnating Her

The DPP also noted that the proprietors of these companies are agents of the governor, including his three brothers namely are Peter Kwaga, Patroba Ochanda, and Joram Opala, Mother Penina Auma Otago and the spouse to Jared Peter Kwaga, Christine Akinyi and his sister-in-law Carolyne Onyango.

The DPP thus assured that there is sufficient proof to arrest and charge the above-listed persons with various criminal offenses

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us , press releases.