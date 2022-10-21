Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Machogu Reveals How He Made His Ksh 590 Net Worth 

By

Published

20221021 152304

Ezekiel Machogu

Education cabinet secretary nominee Ezekiel Machogu has revealed that he is worth Ksh 590 million. 

Speaking on Friday October 21 before the National Assembly Committee on appointments, the former MP disclosed that his wealth entails apartments, land and vehicles, distributed across the country.

” I have buildings in Nairobi, three in Eastlands, I have another in Pangani area, an apartment in Milimani, Kileleshwa and another one near Yaya centre. I have an apartment in Mombasa, Shanzu area and Ngong, a piece of land which I slightly quarter an acre where there is a car bazaar along Ngong Road.” 

“I own a plot in Kisii it is not built yet and 30 acres of land in Kisii. I own vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and a V8,” Machogu said.

Machogu had in the August 9 General elections vied for the Kisii County Gubernatorial seat under a UDA ticket but lost to former Dagoretti North MP Paul Simba Arati who was running under Raila Odinga’s ODM party. 

Before joining politics Machogu served in the public service where he began as a District Officer during President Daniel Moi’s administration in 1976. 

He was then promoted to become a District commissioner (DC) in 1989 a position he served until 2008.

From 2008 to 2016 Machogu served as the deputy secretary for the Public Service Commission (PSC)

He joined politics in the 2017 General elections and ran for the Nyabari Masaba parliamentary seat, which he won on the National Agenda Party of Kenya (NAPK) ticket.

In parliament Machogu sat on the Regional Integration Committee and the Services and Facilities Committee.

Read Also: Meet Former District Commisioner Who Will be Succeeding George Magoha as Education Cabinet Secretary

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019