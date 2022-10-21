Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Machogu Reveals How He Made His Ksh 590 Net Worth 

Education cabinet secretary nominee Ezekiel Machogu has revealed that he is worth Ksh 590 million.

Speaking on Friday October 21 before the National Assembly Committee on appointments, the former MP disclosed that his wealth entails apartments, land and vehicles, distributed across the country.

” I have buildings in Nairobi, three in Eastlands, I have another in Pangani area, an apartment in Milimani, Kileleshwa and another one near Yaya centre. I have an apartment in Mombasa, Shanzu area and Ngong, a piece of land which I slightly quarter an acre where there is a car bazaar along Ngong Road.”

“I own a plot in Kisii it is not built yet and 30 acres of land in Kisii. I own vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and a V8,” Machogu said.

Machogu had in the August 9 General elections vied for the Kisii County Gubernatorial seat under a UDA ticket but lost to former Dagoretti North MP Paul Simba Arati who was running under Raila Odinga’s ODM party.

Before joining politics Machogu served in the public service where he began as a District Officer during President Daniel Moi’s administration in 1976.

He was then promoted to become a District commissioner (DC) in 1989 a position he served until 2008.

From 2008 to 2016 Machogu served as the deputy secretary for the Public Service Commission (PSC)

He joined politics in the 2017 General elections and ran for the Nyabari Masaba parliamentary seat, which he won on the National Agenda Party of Kenya (NAPK) ticket.

In parliament Machogu sat on the Regional Integration Committee and the Services and Facilities Committee.

