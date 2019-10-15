FBI Links Itumbi to Ruto’s Murder Plot

Tanga Tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi has been charged with publishing a fake letter over allegations to murder Deputy President William Ruto.

Itumbi and his co-accused Samuel Gateri were charged with causing public with an intent to cause public anxiety to the general public on Tuesday.

The charge-sheet read that the two published a false document on or before June 2019. The letter alleged that some cabinet secretaries were plotting to assassinate Ruto.

According to sources within the investigating team, the two were charged after police got fresh evidence from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI)

The DCI had sought the help of the FBI to crack the highly sensitive case. FBI established that the letter was drafted at a cyber cafe.

Itumbi was arrested in July and charged with drafting the fake letter. He was also charged with reprogramming a mobile phone contrary to Section 84G of the Kenya Information and Communication Act.

Gateri who had allegedly been listed as a witness in the case withdrew last month citing harassment from detectives. He was arrested and later became the second accused. Itumbi complained about the harassment on social media.

Lakini @DCI_Kenya if you want me, come for me, even summoning me by a tweet will do. Hii story ya Ku-harass young people – whose only mistake is that they subscribe to #HustlersNation is wrong! — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 12, 2019

Itumbi, a former State House employee, about the FBI being involved in the case. He wondered where the media got those reports because they were not even possession of DCI.

FAKE NEWS ALERT@citizentvkenya, hii @FBI report iko wapi? .@ODPP_KE has not brought it court, neither has @DCI_Kenya claimed anywhere in the evidence that a cyber in Langata was a source of any letter. Lakini tunaelewa… Just note – a lie repeated many times REMAINS A LIE! — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 15, 2019

Itumbi is alleged to have shared the fake letter to a Tanga tanga WhatsApp group.

The letter purported that three cabinet secretaries from Mt Kenya region namely Peter Munya (Trade), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and James Macharia (Transport) had met at La Mada Hotel along Thika Road to discuss DP’s assassination plans.

The three ministers refuted these claims and even refused to record a statement. Ruto has never publicly spoken about the plot. In a previous interview on K24, he said he had only discussed it with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

