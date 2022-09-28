Five New Cabinet Secretaries That Have Previously Been Linked With Scandals 

President William Samoei Ruto on Tuesday September 27 unveiled his cabinet which included politicians and technocrats.

Some of Ruto’s nominees have faced scandals and court cases in the past and will be vetted in parliament in the coming days before joining office.

Below are some of the Cabinet nominees who have been involved in scandals in the past years.

Kipchumba Murkomen

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator has been appointed to become the CS for Roads, Transport, and Public works. Murkomen was accused of laundering money using his law firm during the NYS scandal. The Ruto ally is alleged to have failed to account for KSh 15 million in the NYS scandal.

Aisha Jumwa

The former Malindi Member of Parliament was appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service. The Ruto diehard is facing a graft case where she is being charged of embezzlement of KSh 19 million National Government Constituency Development Fund money. Jumwa is also facing a murder case where she is accused of shoiting and killing an ODM supporter back in 2019.

Mithika Linturi

Mithika Linturi was on Tuesday appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture a position that was previously held by his tribesman Peter Munya.

Linturi is however facing attempted rape charges. The former Meru senator is alleged to have attempted to sleep with a middle aged woman at the Maiyan Villas Hotel in Nanyuki, Laikipia County without her consent.

Ababu Namwamba

The former Budalangi MP was nominated for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs.

The former ODM secretary General was previously accused of enriching himself through extortion and blackmail when he was the head of the Public Accounts committee in parliament.

Salim Mvurya

Mvurya was on Tuesday appointed to become the Cabinet Secretary for Mining. The former Kwale Governor was in 2018 accused of making fictitious pending bills amounting to over KSh1.6 billion.

