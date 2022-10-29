Fomer Kanduyi MP Joins the Bungoma Senatorial Race

Former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has entered the Bungoma County Senate race.

Wamunyinyi lost the Kanduyi Parliamentary on August 9, 2022 to John Makali of Ford Kenya.

The DAP-K party leader announced his candidacy on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and stated that he has a powerful campaign team on the ground to help him win the by-election scheduled for December 8, 2022.

The former legislator had served as a Kanduyi Constituency lawmaker for twenty years before meeting his match John Makali in the most recent general election.

Wamunyinyi now says that his expertise in politics makes him the most qualified candidate to replace National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula as the Bungoma senator.

“With my experience as a legislature, I am better placed to offer proper legislation and oversight for the betterment of Bungoma,” he stated.

“Now that Wetang’ula has left the seat, I am ready to take it. I am a project of the people of Bungoma.” he added.

A section of Bungoma County residents had asked the former MP to challenge Moses Wetang’ula for the Senate seat in the last general election. He however sought to defend his parliamentary seat which he lost to Makali.

Wamunyinyi will now face among others, former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga and Wafula Wakoli.

Mabonga, who lost his seat to Jack Wambomba in August, is running on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ticket, while Wakoli represents the Ford Kenya Party.

Wafula Wakoli was a Kiswahili teacher at Milima Secondary School before entering politics and becoming Moses Wetangula’s aide.

Wakoli, who has remained faithful to the party and played a significant role in ensuring the party’s success in the August 9 polls, has been backed by Ford Kenya leaders who were elected in the most recent General Election.

Kabuchai Member of Parliament Majimbo Kalasinga recently asked President William Ruto not to field a candidate in the Bungoma Senatorial by-election.

