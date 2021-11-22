Connect with us

Politics

Forget About Raila’s Ksh6k Stipend, Another Hefty Promise Dropped By ODM

Published

FB IMG 16375597522240425
FB IMG 16375597522240425

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s thick weekend campaign schedule in Western region exposed the underlying hefty bags of ODM promises enshrined with colossal goodies awaiting the underprivileged and vulnerable families in the society when Raila clinches to the country’s top seat in 2022.

Speaking during the consecutive rallies in Kakamega county where he was hosted by ODM deputy party leader Hon Wickliffe Oparanya who doubles as Kakamega governor, Raila delivered good news to Kakamega locals where he hinted at investing vastly in Health Sector once he takes power in 2022.

He promised to reinstate “Poor People under medical cover” program that intends to put all Kenyans under the umbrella of medical insurance and those who cannot afford it to be paid for by the government.

He also re-assured that no Kenyan will be humiliated and tortured with medical bills in a hospital or denied medical services for lack of money since ODM’s priority is to cleanse the health department and ensure efficient service delivery is discharged.

“We will ensure that no Kenyan is left behind in this program of “putting Kenyans under Medical Insurance Cover”. We want to make sure that no Kenyan is denied medical services on the ground of lack of finance. This is the agenda that we will prioritize in the Azimio la Umoja when we take over power in 2022″ Raila said.

This jointly comes after the ODM party head Raila Odinga breathed hopes to unemployed youths across the country where he assured them that they will be entitled to untaxed stipend of Ksh6,000 each month. The promise raised controversial bombshells in Raila’s opponents’ camps with a battery of bigwig presidential aspirants warning Kenyans against voting him (Raila) following the unachievable stipend of Ksh6,000.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi stressed that Raila’s program to stash Ksh6,000 to each unemployed Kenyan was just set to hoodwink gullible electorates at the height of advancing his (Raila) political bonga points.

Here’s How I’ll Do It! Raila Fires Back At Ruto-allied Lawmakers Claiming Ksh 6,000 Monthly Stipend To Youth Is Impossible

