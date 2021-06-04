Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former CJ Willy Mutunga says Uhuru should be impeached for flouting court orders

By

Published

Screenshot 1 3
Formr CJ Willy Mutunga believes Uhuru should be impeached for disobeying court orders

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has strongly suggested President Uhuru Kenyatta should face impeachment for supposedly ‘subverting the constitution’.

The former CJ noted that there were several instances where the court ruled one thing but Uhuru went against them.

Mutunga spoke in an interview with the international crisis group where he reiterated the need to keep the President accountable for the court orders he failed to obey.

Screenshot 1 3

Formr CJ Willy Mutunga believes Uhuru should be impeached for disobeying court orders

“In my view as a lawyer, he (Uhuru) has subverted the constitution in so many cases that he should be impeached. There are all these cases where the courts have ruled, and he has refused to obey. Disobedience of the court is tantamount to overthrowing the Constitution. It’s a very, very serious issue,” the ex CJ said.

Mutunga went on to describe Uhuru as a ‘candidate for impeachment’ for his consistent breach of court orders.

He also slammed Deputy President William Ruto as a ‘liar who often told the truth by accident’.

Mutunga is famous for leading the Supreme Court bench in throwing out Raila Odinga’s Presidential petition in 2013 where the ODM leader was adamant the results were manipulated.

According to him, judges of today face a lot of pressure because bribes can be offered even to their family members, sparking a conflict of interest.

“Judges face all manner of pressures, so it’s a very lonely place where a judge has to find out whether his spouse or her spouse is talking to politicians and promising them stuff,” he stated.

Mutunga’s criticism came barely hours after Uhuru Kenyatta sparked debate again after appointing 34 new judges despite a recommendation from the Judicial Service Commission.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019