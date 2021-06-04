Former CJ Willy Mutunga says Uhuru should be impeached for flouting court orders

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has strongly suggested President Uhuru Kenyatta should face impeachment for supposedly ‘subverting the constitution’.

The former CJ noted that there were several instances where the court ruled one thing but Uhuru went against them.

Mutunga spoke in an interview with the international crisis group where he reiterated the need to keep the President accountable for the court orders he failed to obey.

“In my view as a lawyer, he (Uhuru) has subverted the constitution in so many cases that he should be impeached. There are all these cases where the courts have ruled, and he has refused to obey. Disobedience of the court is tantamount to overthrowing the Constitution. It’s a very, very serious issue,” the ex CJ said.