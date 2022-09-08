Connect with us

Politics

Amason Jeffah Kingi Elected as New Senate Speaker 

By

Published

IMG 20210111110246

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi

Former Kilifi Governor Amason Jeffah Kingi has been elected as the new Senate speaker.

In the voting exercise which was carried on Thursday September 8, Kingi garnered 46 votes which surpassed the two thirds required by the constitution. 

Kingi was fronted by the Senate Speaker position by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as per its pre-election agreement. 

The victory of the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party leader follows the withdrawal of the Azimio candidate for the seat Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kalonzo had written a letter to the Senate Clerk before the voting asking to pull out of the race.

“I want to draw to the attention of the senate and honourable senators that this morning Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, by a letter reference WDM/SEM/GC 2022, withdrew his candidature for speaker of the senate and will not appear on the ballot paper,” the Kalonzo letter read. 

Others who were interested in the seat include; Fredrick Karuri Muchiri, George Njoroge Kuria, George Bush, Isaac Polo and Beatrice Kathomi.

More to follow……

