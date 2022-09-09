Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae Joins William Ruto’s Camp

Former Kisii Governor James Omariba Ongwae has dumped Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

Ongwae on Friday led a delegation of leaders from Kisii and Nyamira to William Ruto’s Karen Residence.

The leaders who accompanied Ongwae include Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era, ex-MPs Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Zepedeo Opore(Bonchari), Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Manson Nyamweya (South Mugirango), Stephen Manoti(Bobasi) and Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu).

In a statement on Friday September 9 Ongwae wishing William Ruto well as he begins his reign.

“Had insightful discussions with the 5th President of Kenya William Ruto. Congratulations Mr President, best wishes, good health & God’s favour in your tenure as you steer our country toward economic recovery. God bless Kenya!” he stated.

Ongwae indicated ealier that the meeting would focus on areas of partnership between their faction and the Kenya Kwanza faction, and he expressed his willingness to collaborate with the new administration.

The former Kisii governor has been an ardent supporter of former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga during his 10-year term as ODM governor.

However some Azimio leaders skeptical of Ongwae’s move to join Kenya Kwanza and accused the Ongwae-led team of being self-centered.

Senator Ledama Olekina of Narok stated that the governor should have stuck with the Azimio presidential candidate.

” During the campaigns you supported Azimio but today your greed is taking you to Kenya Kwanza bure Kabisa get some balls and retire honorably” Ole Kina said.

Ongwae is among the leaders who have defected from the Raila faction since the August 9 elections.

Other leaders who have joined Ruto’s camp include the former governor of Makueni, Kivutha Kibwana, the senator from Mandera, Ali Roba, and the member of parliament from Ugenya, David Ochieng.

