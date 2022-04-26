Former Nyeri MP Discloses Why He Won’t Attend Kibaki’s Funeral 

Ex Nyeri Town legislator Wanyiri Kihoro claims he will not attend Mwai Kibaki’s funeral because he also prohibited him from attending his wife’s burial.

Kihoro and Kibaki had a long-standing feud has lasted for over 20 years and was still unresolved at the time of Kibaki’s death.

Their feud began when Kibaki allegedly neglected to recognize Kihoro’s Sh16 million contribution to his 2002 presidential campaign.

“I contributed Sh16 million towards his 2002 campaigns, which money we delivered to him in a plastic bag at the Democratic Party Finance House offices in Nairobi in the company of my wife, Wanjiru Kihoro, and Charity Ngilu” Kihoro told Bravo TV.

Wanyiri’s wife was involved in a helicopter crash on January 25, 2003 after attending former Vice President Moody Awori’s homecoming event in Busia.

Wanjiru received significant injuries and was in the ICU in a coma for close to four years before she died in 2006.

Kihoro stated that even after the death of his wife, Kibaki made no attempt to contact him. They never met, both during his 10 years as President and even ten years after his retirement.

“I am the kind of a person who doesn’t say or follow things that I do not believe in because that would be like lying in the eyes of the public,” he said.

