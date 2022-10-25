Former Speaker Opines Why Kalonzo Will Eventually Join Hands With President William Ruto

Wiper Party leader and Azimio la Umoja principal Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has been described as a tough negotiator who ultimately gets what he wants.

Former Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome on Monday October 24 stated on TV47’s Pundits Night show that the former Vice President knows how to play hardball in any political situation until his demands are met.

“One thing I respect about Kalonzo Musyoka is that he is a very hard negotiator. And Kalonzo Musyoka looks at his interests and maybe those of his people without blinking,” said Wahome.

His remarks come after President William Ruto said over the weekend in Kitui County that he had reached out to the Wiper Party boss to form a government with him, only for Musyoka to tell him that he is still in the opposition.

Wahome believes Kalonzo Musyoka is buying time before engaging the President on his own terms.

“And therefore even now when the President says he called him and told him this is the government, I believe maybe looking at the interests coalescing around that government, he wanted to retreat so that if he is insisted on to come in then it will be on his terms.” He remarked.

President Ruto had on Sunday October 23 revealed that he held a meeting with Kalonzo after the August 9 General Elections.

“I personally looked for him and had a sit-down with him. I told him that I would like to work together with him but he told me that he wanted to work with the opposition,

“Let him try out with the opposition then we can give it a second try, si tulisema kazi ni kazi (didn’t we say every work matter)? And even the opposition helps us keep the government in check,” Ruto said.

