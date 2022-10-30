Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Fred Matiangi Resorts to His Manga Farm in Nyamira After Handing Over Office

By

Published

Fred Matiangi 1320x740 1

Fred Matiangi

Fred Matiang’i retired to his Manga farm in Nyamira days after handing over office to his successor Professor Kithure Kindiki. 

This occurred days after President William Ruto’s Cabinet secretaries officially assumed control of the nation, putting an end to the duration of Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

According to the Daily Nation, Matiang’i is currently in Nyamira where he is resting and farming.

“For now Dr. Matiangi is resting and farming at his Manga farm” the Sunday Nation reports.

According to another source, the former  CS is eyeing a foreign position after his break.

Matiang’i had a chilly relationship with President Ruto following his rise to Super CS in 2019. Ruto’s powers had been cut down to size and given to Matiangi. 

In his final days as CS, Matiangi  wrote a heartfelt farewell letter to his colleagues, subordinates and Kenyans.

In the letter Dr. Matiang’i recounted his five years in office after he succeeded the late Joseph Nkaiserry on July 17, 2017.

“It has been five years and a month of an exciting tour of duty and pleasurable service to our beloved country under the great leadership of His Excellency president Uhuru Kenyatta,” Matiang’i said.

Other Uhuru Cabinet Secretaries who have gone low after handing over office include Peter Munya and Joe Mucheru. 

Joe Mucheru is said to have resorted to resting and spending time with his family. 

” Right now it is family and rest time. Definitely life is easier,less calls and of course reduced responsibility.” Mucheru says as quoted by the Nation.

Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya says that he has settled down easily and is okay with his new status of being an ordinary citizen. 

” I have settled down quickly and I’m okay with my new status as an ordinary citizen. I don’t have many problems with it because you cannot be in the public service forever. It is all about how you accept life”. He says. 

Also Read: List of Powerful Government Officials Who Opposed William Ruto’s Presidential Bid but Failed 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019