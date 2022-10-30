Fred Matiangi Resorts to His Manga Farm in Nyamira After Handing Over Office

Fred Matiang’i retired to his Manga farm in Nyamira days after handing over office to his successor Professor Kithure Kindiki.

This occurred days after President William Ruto’s Cabinet secretaries officially assumed control of the nation, putting an end to the duration of Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

According to the Daily Nation, Matiang’i is currently in Nyamira where he is resting and farming.

“For now Dr. Matiangi is resting and farming at his Manga farm” the Sunday Nation reports.

According to another source, the former CS is eyeing a foreign position after his break.

Matiang’i had a chilly relationship with President Ruto following his rise to Super CS in 2019. Ruto’s powers had been cut down to size and given to Matiangi.

In his final days as CS, Matiangi wrote a heartfelt farewell letter to his colleagues, subordinates and Kenyans.

In the letter Dr. Matiang’i recounted his five years in office after he succeeded the late Joseph Nkaiserry on July 17, 2017.

“It has been five years and a month of an exciting tour of duty and pleasurable service to our beloved country under the great leadership of His Excellency president Uhuru Kenyatta,” Matiang’i said.

Other Uhuru Cabinet Secretaries who have gone low after handing over office include Peter Munya and Joe Mucheru.

Joe Mucheru is said to have resorted to resting and spending time with his family.

” Right now it is family and rest time. Definitely life is easier,less calls and of course reduced responsibility.” Mucheru says as quoted by the Nation.

Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya says that he has settled down easily and is okay with his new status of being an ordinary citizen.

” I have settled down quickly and I’m okay with my new status as an ordinary citizen. I don’t have many problems with it because you cannot be in the public service forever. It is all about how you accept life”. He says.

