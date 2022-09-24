Gachagua Reveals Plan to End Kerio Valley Banditry Attacks

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to end the insecurity issues that has affected the Kerio Valley area for many years.

Speaking on Saturday September 24, during the funeral of former Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok at Solian Girls High School in Baringo, the DP stated that he wiould personally call for a meeting with leaders from the area to speak on how to end the insercurity.

“This small work of security is my mandate, it’s not President’s mandate. I will personally call the meeting of Kerio Valley leaders and all security officers and I will be the chairman,” DP Gachagua said.

The DP stated that the meeting will take place soon after the appointment of a new Cabinet Secretary and permanent secretary in the ministry of interior and the reorganization of security chiefs in the region.

“We will talk until we reach a consensus. Where we are required to deploy police reservists, we shall deploy them,” Gachagua said.

In the past few months, Kerio Valley has been the heart of persistent banditry and cattle rustling in North Rift, resulting in tens of deaths.

A number of families have also been displaced and forced to live alone in neighboring counties as a result of ongoing hostilities between the local communities.

Fights over pasture and water have frequently triggered the never-ending inter-communal conflict.

DP Gachagua also stated that the government will look for a permanent solution to solve the water issue which is the main cause of the conflicts in the region.

“Mambo ya maji, ndio sababu inaleta vita. Mambo ya ukulima na mambo ya shule, tutafute suluhisho la kudumu,” the second in command said. Loosely translated to “The water issue which has been the cause of conflict, farming and schools, we must look for a permanent solution,”

Gachagua also stated that the government will reintroduce the Shamba system that will see natives being allowed to grow crops in forested areas.

