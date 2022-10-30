Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gachagua Tells Off Raila Odinga After Claiming that He is being Forced to Join Government

By

Published

GachaguaRaila

GachaguaRaila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saying that the Kenya Kwanza government has no business with him.

Speaking on Sunday, October 30 during a Church service in Murang’a, the second in command told the Azimio leader to focus on his opposition role.

“Yesterday we heard Raila saying that he will not be coaxed or intimidated to joining our government. We have no business with you in our government, we are not interested and we are not looking for you we have no time, “Gachagua said.

The former Mathira MP stated that Raila should stop saying that he is being forced to join the Kenya Kwanza government.

“They should be in opposition to oversight the government by informing us where we are wrong and pushing us in parliament for us to move forward as a country,” the DP said.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday, Raila Odinga attacked the current leadership in response to claims that people were being enticed to join the government in order to have development projects in their areas.

“We cannot be threatened to join the government, which government?” Raila questioned.

“If you are leading a county government. You are in government, which one again do they want you to get into?” he again posed.

The ODM leader threatened to direct his supporters to stop paying taxes if the Kenya Kwanza government sidelines developments in opposition strongholds.

“The national government has the responsibility to carry out certain development projects in all these areas otherwise, we shall tell our people to stop paying taxes. Therefore, we don’t have to go to beg the national government for us to get any development,” said Raila.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019