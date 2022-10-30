Gachagua Tells Off Raila Odinga After Claiming that He is being Forced to Join Government

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saying that the Kenya Kwanza government has no business with him.

Speaking on Sunday, October 30 during a Church service in Murang’a, the second in command told the Azimio leader to focus on his opposition role.

“Yesterday we heard Raila saying that he will not be coaxed or intimidated to joining our government. We have no business with you in our government, we are not interested and we are not looking for you we have no time, “Gachagua said.

The former Mathira MP stated that Raila should stop saying that he is being forced to join the Kenya Kwanza government.

“They should be in opposition to oversight the government by informing us where we are wrong and pushing us in parliament for us to move forward as a country,” the DP said.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday, Raila Odinga attacked the current leadership in response to claims that people were being enticed to join the government in order to have development projects in their areas.

“We cannot be threatened to join the government, which government?” Raila questioned.

“If you are leading a county government. You are in government, which one again do they want you to get into?” he again posed.

The ODM leader threatened to direct his supporters to stop paying taxes if the Kenya Kwanza government sidelines developments in opposition strongholds.

“The national government has the responsibility to carry out certain development projects in all these areas otherwise, we shall tell our people to stop paying taxes. Therefore, we don’t have to go to beg the national government for us to get any development,” said Raila.