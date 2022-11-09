Gideon Moi Withdraws From EALA Race, Reveals Why

Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has withdrawn from the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) race.

According to a statement by KANU Party Secretary of Political Affairs Fred Okango, the former stated that he pulled out of the race to give other Azimio members an opportunity to serve in EALA.

“Moi has since withdrawn his candidature so as to give the opportunity to the other candidates. He wishes them the best of luck in their endeavours,” Okango stated.

Moi had been nominated alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga, former Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Suleiman Shahbal, and former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito for the EALA position.

Former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire and former Turkana Water and Irrigation CEC Beatrice Askul were also on the list released by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

More to follow……