Politics

Goodbye OKA, Ford Kenya MP Officially Ditches Wetangula To Vote For Raila in 2022

By

Published

FB IMG 16375579444074636

The race to seek President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor has been characterized by divorce, betrayal and new political alliances bedeviled with indecisive centre players erecting tents in the new camps ahead of 2022 general election.

Barely a month after the Ford Kenya party led by Baringo Senator Moses Wetangula holding a National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kitutu Chache MP Hon Richard Onyonka has officially declared his exit from Ford Kenya to mold and advance his political future in undisclosed faction.

Speaking on Monday, 22nd, November 2022, Ford Kenya Deputy Party leader exuded that he served Ford Kenya party a resignation letter on 4th November 2021 during the NDC event to solidly concentrate on marketing and selling Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja agenda in Gusii land.

“I’m no longer the deputy party leader of Ford Kenya. I actually relinquished my position two weeks ago when Ford Kenya had its NDC. I couldn’t stay in Ford Kenya when I actually believed in voting for Raila, so I walked out. I will figure out when the time comes the party I belong to” MP Richard Onyonka said.

Hon Richard Onyonka’s Deputy Party leader’s position was taken over by his counterpart MP Hon Obiri who was elected on an independent ticket in Kisii county.

Kitutu Chache lawmaker leaked the ravaging danger awaiting Ford Kenya party where he claimed that Hon Obiri is also circumnavigating on the edge of ODM party searching for an entry point to officially decamp to Azimio la Umoja faction.

“The new deputy party leader is a good friend of mine from Kisii county called Hon Obiri who was elected on an independent ticket so he is also waiting to cross” he added.

Over the weekend, ODM party boss camped in Mulembe nation where he opened the Pandora box of goodies aligned to benefit the people of Ingo once the ODM takes power in 2022.

Kisii MP Innocent Obiri Ditches PDP To Join Wetangula’s Ford Kenya

